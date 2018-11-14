Sophie Rose Channels Playful Empowerment On 'Pink Lipstick'

Sophie Rose bristles with energy at every turn.

It seems to leap out of her, these lightning sparks, these crackles of electricity that buzz from each pore.

New single 'Pink Lipstick' attempts to get this down on record, a pop burner that lends to itself to an number of epithets.

As usual, though, it's probably best to let Sophie Rose have the final say - and she calls it "fierce".

A dayglo return with a bubblegum flavour, it's a hymn to empowerment done in the most playful, fun way. She comments...

I am so happy 'Pink Lipstick' is out! This song is very special to me because it's empowering but still really fun. It’s the kind of song I dance to in my bathroom mirror with my hairbrush in my hand like a microphone. I hope when people hear it they feel happy, empowered, and most of all, fierce!!

Tune in now.

