SOPHIE Releases Remix Album With Custom Clutch Bag

SOPHIE has announced the physical release of a remix album alongside a brand new clutch bag.

The fascinating, perplexing, and inspiring producer has remixed her debut album 'OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES' as a non-stop edition, and it will be given a physical release.

Limited to just 100 copies, the CD comes equipped with a specially designed clutch bag, put together alongside friends Mawi and Ciaran Moore.

It looks pretty cool, too - buy it HERE and check out some images below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.