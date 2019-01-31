Sophie Morgan Shares Her Stark, Affecting Take On 'Bloodbuzz Ohio'

Sophie Morgan has always been around music.

Her father's record collection certainly helped - stacked with iconic songwriters, she essentially learned at the feet of Nick Drake, Van Morrison, Joni Mitchell, and more.

Driving in the car one day, Sophie's father began playing The National, a band who grew to claim a key role in her life.

An extensive influence on her own work, Sophie Morgan recently decided to return to those formative experiences, by casting them in a new light.

Covering The National's 'Bloodbuzz Ohio' in a stark, simple, but remarkably affecting way, her touching arrangement is a sombre but beautiful affair.

She comments: "I was singing a verse of 'Bloodbuzz...' one day whilst sitting at a Wurlitzer and thought it suited a more melancholic rendition. My dad played this band to me in the car for years upon years. As I got older, I began to realise that he did a wonderful thing indeed. So for the video, on one bright wintery afternoon, we decided to wander around the streets where he grew up. In a tuxedo. I got some funny looks."

Tune in now.

