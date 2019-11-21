Sophie Kilburn's 'Call Home' Finds Expression In Melody

Sophie Kilburn knew she was leaving a lot behind - she just didn't realise how much.

The songwriter moved from her home in a countryside valley last year, relocating to London in pursuit of her dreams.

It's taken her a step close in some regards, but it's also been a challenging process, removing her from the familiar and plunging into the strange.

New song 'Call Home' is about this process, looking at how the strain placed on her may have been worth it after all.

"'Call Home' is about the inner turmoil of wanting to achieve your aspirations but your emotions and mind not letting you," she says. "Like so many I moved to a big city (London) from a small town in a countryside valley to pursue my dreams."

"It is so true that crowded places can be the loneliest. Like so many I have had problems with my mental health and I felt almost ashamed of feeling down. Now more than ever there is so much uncertainty and anxiety I just wanted to encourage people to call home and not suffer in silence."

Expressed in a beautifully melodic way, 'Call Home' marks this alt-pop songwriter out as something special, someone working with confidence and assurance.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Joe Lindsay

