Sophie Jamieson's 'Release' Is A Tender Return

Last November, British songwriter Sophie Jamieson ended her five year recording hiatus with the single “Hammer”, later following it up with an EP in March of the same name.

Now, after announcing another EP scheduled for 2020 with 'Forward', Jamieson is striking while the iron is hot with the follow up to last month’s lead single. 'Release', out today, is the title track of her upcoming project.

The song arrives with a lo-fi music video that was filmed, directed and edited entirely by Jamieson herself. Consisting of handheld footage sped-up and reversed, the video traces Jamieson’s aimless wandering through the streets of a London that feels only half awake.

As with her most recent work, 'Release' continues the artist’s shift away from acoustic arrangements, positioning her tender vocals over minimal synthesised percussion courtesy of producer Steph Marziano (Hayley Williams, Denai Moore, Lazy Day).

In Jamieson’s words, her latest effort “reflects the constant effort to balance feeling too much and feeling nothing”.

“This song is a search for peace by any means necessary”, she says. “I wanted to escape how I felt, to blur it and take the edge off it, to indulge in it and then leave it behind”.

Sophie Jamieson’s upcoming ‘Release’ EP will be available to streaming platforms on December 1st. You can stream its title track here, and watch the music video below:

Words: Sidney Franklyn

