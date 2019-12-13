Sophie Jamieson Embraces Her Sensual Side With 'Wine'

Sophie Jamieson soars back into view with new single 'Wine' - tune in now.

The songwriter gained much hype following the release of a superb debut EP in 2013, but then decided to drift out of the spotlight.

Choosing cocktail making over songwriting, she seemed content to leave music behind, except the ideas continued to flow.

Marking her return earlier this year, 'Wine' is a rare blast of new creativity, and it's one of her most melodically sensual moments.

This commitment to beauty masks the lyrical content, though, with Sophie warning: "The emotions in this song aren’t pretty..."

"It’s desperate," she adds. "I worried at first that there was no relief, no sanctifying end to the track - but I realised that wasn’t the point. Normally with songs I would try to round off a message so that there is an acceptance somewhere, or conclusion. In this case it seemed to make sense that the conclusion was that there was no conclusion. It’s just shit."

A song of longing, at one point she sings: "Get drunk on me til you're happy..."

Sophie adds: "You want to be loved or wanted so badly that you’ll hide yourself in order to get it, fill a role you think somebody else wants you to fill and of course, this is a downward spiral that only ends in tears."

Tune in now.

Sophie Jamieson will play a headline show at London's Chats Palace on February 5th.

