Sophie Ellis-Bextor Launches New Album 'The Song Diaries'

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has launched plans for her new album 'The Song Diaries'.

The singer's seventh studio album is set to be a look back of sorts, with Sophie Ellis-Bexter re-casting familiar material in a new setting.

Due to be released next year, 'The Song Diaries' was pieced together with the assistance of long-term collaborator and friend Ed Harcourt.

Out on March 15th, it follows the Top 10 album 'Familia' and it led by a glitzy version of her disco burner 'Take Me Home'.

Sophie says: “It has been glorious to bring disco technicolour to my orchestral version of 'Take Me Home'. Hopefully when you hear it, it’ll bring a little 70’s Paradise Garage your way. It’s all the bells and whistles!”

Tune in now.

1. GrooveJet – Orchestral Version

2. Take Me Home – Orchestral Version

3. Murder On The Dancefloor – Orchestral Version

4. Move This Mountain – Orchestral Version

5. Music Gets The Best of Me – Orchestral Version

6. Mixed Up World – Orchestral Version

7. Catch You – Orchestral Version

8. Me and My Imagination – Orchestral Version

9. Today The Sun’s On Us – Orchestral Version

10. Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer) – Orchestral Version

11. Bittersweet – Orchestral Version

12. Not Giving Up On Love – Orchestral Version

13. Young Blood – Orchestral Version

14. Love Is a Camera – Orchestral Version

15. Wild Forever – Orchestral Version

16. A Pessimist Is Never Disappointed - Orchestral Version (Bonus Track)

17. Love Is You (Bonus Track)

18. Take Me Home - Orchestral Disco Version (Bonus Track)*

19. Murder On The Dancefloor – Orchestral Disco Version (Bonus Track)*

* Available via download code on Vinyl LP format

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.