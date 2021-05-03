Sophia Kennedy's New Video Is A Sly Salute To The Wolf Of Wall Street

Hamburg based artist Sophia Kennedy has shared her new single 'I Can See You'.

Her new album 'Monsters' is out on May 7th via City Slang, and it finds her moving her art in a fresh direction.

'I Can See You' riffs on the dichotomy between shuddering, synth-heavy production and the introspection that her lyrics can often channel.

The video is a cheeky homage to the Wolf Of Wall Street - in particular the scene when a drugged up DiCaprio attempts to crawl to his car.

Director Timo Schierhorn explains: "I've been trying to reenact the Lambo scene for a music video for a few years now. The idea was very well received by various bands, but the male performers were always afraid to compete with Leo's acting skills. Sophia is the best cast we could have asked for in this remake.”

Sophia adds: “The song is about overcoming and confrontation and also about the euphoria that can arise from a supposed defeat. That’s why this video concept felt like a good fit. Musically it was intended to be powerful while the voice seems to have fallen out of time. Vocally I orientated myself a bit on the wonderful Karen Dalton in the verse, she has the great ability to combine abysmal, melancholy and hope in one.”

Tune in now.

