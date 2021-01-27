Sophia Kennedy Announces New Album 'Monsters'

Sophia Kennedy will release new album 'Monsters' on May 7th.

An American show grew up in Germany, Sophia came of age amongst Hamburg's electronic music communities.

Blending a love of 60s pop with cutting edge production, she gradually brought these two currents together into one place.

New album 'Monsters' finds her penchant for melody and technique coming into blossom, and it's set to land on May 7th.

New single 'Cat On My Tongue' is online now, and it puts Clash in mind of everyone from early Human League to planningtorock.

Sophia comments...

“The song is a movie-like bold teenage rebel story - like the world of the Shangri-Las and Lovers-Rock combined with psychedelic Hip Hop - but to me, the real star of the song is the melody. It has this bright addictive Beam and it makes me feel good. It makes me feel so good, as if I’m sliding down the rainbow with no clothes on, while waving to tiny little angel babies.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Benjakon

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.