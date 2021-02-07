Sophia Eiss Channels The Rush Of Young Love On 'Immaculate Vibes'

Sophia Eiss dips into the thrill of young love on new single 'Immaculate Vibes'.

The LA riser speaks from the heart, and everything she touches has a highly personal quality.

New single 'Immaculate Vibes' dips into her love of classic R&B, lifting 90s tropes and blending them with her pop approach.

The song itself is about the rush of passion, the head-long acceleration that follows with falling in love for the first time.

She comments...

“‘Immaculate Vibes’ is about my first love. I had never felt attraction like that before. The only way to describe it was ‘Immaculate Vibes’. There’s nothing like it – we all know that feeling when the stars seem to align, the timing is right, and you question how you got to meet this incredible person.”

With an EP coming later in the year, prepare to fall hard for Sophia Eiss.

Tune in now.

