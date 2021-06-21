Sony Music Australia CEO Dismissed; Allegations The Label Fostered Toxic Workplace

Sony Music Australia CEO Denis Handlin has been removed as head of the label.

The most successful label in Australian music, Denis Handlin built his tenure as CEO on the back of more than 50 years with Sony Music Australia, and was made an officer of the Order of Australia for his services to the music industry in 2017.

Now Denis Handlin has been removed from his role, effective immediately. The Guardian reports that former employees allege that the music industry exec oversaw a "boy's club" workplace, where sexual harassment, intimidation, excessive drinking, and sexism became routine.

Denis Handlin is not accused of sexual harassment personally but the Guardian reports that the chairman of Sony Music Entertainment, Rob Stringer, has confirmed that the CEO would leave the company immediately.

In an internal letter to staff - viewed by the Guardian - Rob Stringer writes:

I am writing to let you know that Denis Handlin will be leaving Sony Music Entertainment after more than 50 years with the Company, effective immediately.

It is time for a change in leadership and I will be making further announcements in terms of the new direction of our business in Australia and New Zealand in due course.

My team and I will be speaking further to your team leaders about this process throughout the week, but at this point I wanted to let everyone know this news at the same time.

We thank Denis for his extraordinary contribution to the Company and its artists over his long career in the Australian and New Zealand music industry.

