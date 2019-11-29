Sontag Shares Two-Track Modular Intervention 'Overwhelmed' EP

Los Angeles producer Sontag has shared his new two-track EP 'Overwhelmed' in full.

The electronic musician largely eschews modern tech, instead placing deliberate limitations down on his work.

As a result, Sontag continually chafes at the edges, these billowing clouds of electronic sound that dissipate in unusual ways.

New EP 'Overwhelmed' is out now, and it contains two tracks, two lengthy, sonorous works from the producer.

Prompted by Jimi Hendrix's '1983... (A Mermaid I Should Turn To Be)' it moves into a fresh dimension, one born from lengthy, highly improvisatory sessions.

He comments: "The audio came out in a single stream through a stereo line and I was not able to go back and edit anything save for cutting and pasting two sections together like a tape machine".

Sontag adds: "I think we are starting to see the beginnings of how newer technology can augment and support art."

"I feel it's important that things like generative algorithms and semi-intelligent artistic tools get time and energy dedicated towards them so that we experience new sounds, new colours, new textures. Gain new possibilities in our relationship with machines."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.