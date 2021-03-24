Sons Of Raphael Announce Debut Album 'Full-Throated Messianic Homage'

Sons Of Raphael will release their debut album 'Full-Throated Messianic Homage' on May 21st.

The duo - brothers Loral and Ronnel Raphael - are an anarchic live force, with their unbridled energy matched to a willingness to do their own thing.

Debut album 'Full-Throated Messianic Homage' is the product of sessions stretching back some seven years, taking place at locations across London.

Poignantly, the final mix was handled by the late, great Phillipe Zdar - indeed, it's one of the final projects the producer worked on.

Out on May 21st, it's led by new single 'Revolution' and it's WIZ directed video.

Sons Of Raphael comment...

The wild horse of revolution is called for as we try to liberate ourselves from a future morally-oppressive society ‘where killers and messiahs are identical twins’. That blood is thicker than water, my brother and I have learnt in the seven years of famine making this album.

As it is written in The Book of Proverbs: ‘A friend loves at all times but a brother is born to help when trouble comes’; this is the nerve centre of our new music video for ‘Revolution’. It captures ‘how good and how pleasant it is when brothers dwell together in unity.

