Sons Of Kemet To Split After Final Shows

Mercury nominated UK jazz group Sons Of Kemet will split after their final shows.

The band have a busy year planned, matching headline dates against a lengthy series of festival performances.

Sadly, this will be the final time you get to see the London outfit in its current form - they will split following the completion of this itinerary.

The news was confirmed in a note on social media, shared on the eve of the Jubilee - perhaps apt given their 2018 album is titled 'Your Queen Is A Reptile'.

“This year will be the last chance to see us in the form to which you’ve grown accustomed,” Sons of Kemet explain. “After 10 years we have decided that from the end of our scheduled 2022 shows we will be closing this chapter of the band’s life for the foreseeable future. We’re excited to play our remaining gigs for you and to make this summer a fitting send off.”

Sons Of Kemet feature saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings, tuba player Theon Cross and percussionists Edward Wakili-Hick and Tom Skinner.

