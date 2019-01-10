SONIKKU Links With LIZ For Dazzling New Single 'Sweat'

London based electronic voyager SONIKKU has shared his dazzling new single 'Sweat'.

The electronic musician arrived in London as an intern for various creative companies, before his DJ career began to soar.

Taking him to some outlandish places, SONIKKU holds down a regular slot at Tottenham’s LGBTQ rave-up Adonis.

New single 'Sweat' brings these club flavours together in a pop context, with some guest contributions from LIZ.

Indeed, it's a highly collaborative affair - Little Boots helped complete the lyrics. SONIKKU explains...

“After producing the instrumental for ‘Sweat,’ I knew I had to enlist the help of Victoria (aka Little Boots) to help me pen the lyrics...”

“With our shared love of Kylie and unapologetic pop, we wrote it after just one session. Then LIZ fell in love with the track after I played it her whilst I was on a writing trip in LA. Her Britney-esque ’tongue-in-cheek’ vocals on this track were a match made in heaven for me.”

Tune in now.

Catch SONNKIU at London's Bermondsey Social Club on October 18th.

