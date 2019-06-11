Sonic Youth Share Full Recordings Of 12 Live Shows

Seminal noise rock wanderers Sonic Youth have added 12 live recordings to their online library.

The band have uploaded a dozen concerts to Bandcamp, and it moves through different phases and iterations of their work.

Ranging from those early noise onslaughts through to their unlikely major label crossover, it finishes with the last Sonic Youth show in North America, recorded shortly before their 2011 split.

It's perfect self-isolation listening - although they could be frustrating, Sonic Youth in full flow were an awe-inspiring live experience.

Check out a handful of recordings below, and find the full archive HERE.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-venlo-1983" href="http://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-venlo-1983">Live In Venlo 1983 by Sonic Youth</a>

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-brooklyn-2011" href="http://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-brooklyn-2011">Live In Brooklyn 2011 by Sonic Youth</a>

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-los-angeles-1998" href="http://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-los-angeles-1998">Live in Los Angeles 1998 by Sonic Youth</a>

