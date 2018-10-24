Sonic Youth Launch Live Archive Program

Sonic Youth have partnered with nugs.net to launch a new online live archive.

The band seemingly kept an exhaustive record of their live shows, ranging from those underground dates to their unlikely commercial dalliances and beyond.

With seminal album 'Daydream Nation' turning 30, the group have decided to launch a full live archive featuring some never-before-heard tapes.

Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley explains: "Through the years and as the times changed we recorded our live shows as often as we could, on cassettes, DATs, CD-Rs and later on multi-track recorders. We collected fan-generated audience tapes, shady bootlegs and anything we could get our hands on. We now maintain an archive of hundreds of hours of Sonic Youth concerts and we'd like to share some of our favorites, often from the best uncirculated source possible via nugs.net."

The initial list of shows includes:

November 5, 1988: Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL USA

December 13, 1988: CBGB's, New York, NY USA

August 17, 2002: Metro, Chicago, IL USA

August 22, 2007: ABC1, Glasgow, Scotland*

October 21, 2009: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

August 12, 2011: Williamsburg Waterfront, Brooklyn, NY USA

* Also includes video

More shows will be added over time. So, get streaming!

Finally, The Official Sonic Youth Reverb Shop will launch on October 30th. Featuring more than 200 pieces of gear used on tour and in the studio from the 1988 and 1989 Daydream Nation tours through to 2011, the shop will also feature nearly 200 screen-printed show posters, rare poster-sized photographs, memorabilia, and personal relics from concerts throughout the band's career.

