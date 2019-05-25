Sonic Youth Announce New Live Album 'Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008'

Sonic Youth will release their new live album 'Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008' on June 7th.

The band initially released the recording as a bonus with 2009 album 'The Eternal', their final studio project together.

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of that LP, 'Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008' will finally hit streaming services this summer.

Out on June 7th, the set was recorded at Battery Park in New York for the River To River Festival, and features a hefty career-spanning set list.

Here's a taut version of 'Bull In The Heather', originally from 1994's oft under-rated album 'Experimental Jet Set, Trash and No Star'.

Tune in now.

