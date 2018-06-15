Songwriter, Producer Richard Swift Has Died

Renowned musician, songwriter and producer Richard Swift has died at the age of 41.

Only a few days ago it was revealed that the songwriter was in a life-threatening condition, with friends rallying round to raise funds for his medical bills.

Sadly, Richard Swift passed away this morning (July 3rd) at his home on Takoma, Washington.

The news was confirmed through a short note on his official Facebook page , with friends, collaborators, and admirers posting messages of love and respect.

Dan Auerbach - who worked with Richard on projects with The Black Keys and The Arcs - wrote...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.