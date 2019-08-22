Songhoy Blues Share Fantastic New Single 'Worry'

Songhoy Blues have shared their new single 'Worry'.

The Malian group are a force of nature, with their wild desert blues fusing ancient heritage with an ultra-modern outlook.

Explicitly political, Songhoy Blues return with new single 'Worry', and it's an attempt to lift up fragile members of society.

A life-affirming return, 'Worry' finds pride of place on the band's upcoming Matt Sweeney produced third LP.

They comment: “The harshness of life still weighs on our societies and sinks many young people into a dead end. 'Worry' is a positive energy that Songhoy Blues want(s) to be a ray of hope for humanity. Worry is about not stopping fighting because at the very end you will find the light.”

'Worry' is accompanied by a performance clip filmed last month in Bamako by Malian director Fansé Sanogo, based on an original concept by the band.

Tune in now.

