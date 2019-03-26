Song By Toad Confirms Final Release

Edinburgh based label Song By Toad has confirmed plans for its final release.

The label was founded just over a decade ago, and has developed a reputation for curating all manner of fine releases, sessions, and live events.

Deciding to shutter following a 10th anniversary party last year, founder Matthew Young intends to go out with one final 12 inch release.

The split record is an all-Canadian special, featuring 12 songs on a 12 inch record - three songs each from Dana Gavanski, Woodpigeon, LT Leif, and FOONYAP.

He explains: “My Dad was born and raised in Montreal, so making an all-Canadian Split 12” just seemed too appealing to shy away from. When I was a kid we’d go and visit the Canadian side of the family, and my Dad and I would always go into a music shop to buy something new for the inevitably epic long-distance drives.”

“I remember being fascinated that Canadian releases had a wee red maple leaf sticker in the top corner so you’d know they were local. The idea of having a release of our own with that wee maple leaf in the corner is really nice to think about.”

Order the record HERE .

1. Dana Gavanski - How Long Has it Been

2. Woodpigeon - The City is Mine

3. LT Leif - White Birds

4. FOONYAP - Aram

5. Dana Gavanski - Little Bird

6. Woodpigeon - Postcard From a Posh Man

7. FOONYAP - Yes/No

8. LT Leif - No Birds

9. Woodpigeon - He Follows Me

10. FOONYAP - Mara

11. Dana Gavanski - Your Own Time

12. LT Leif - Hard Time

