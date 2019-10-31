Something Leather's 'Trip To The Sun' Is A Heavy Duty Blast Of Scuzzed Out Rock

Brighton underground three-piece Something Leather have shared their new single 'Trip To The Sun'.

The three-piece have a bruising live sound, with their intense performances fusion 70s organ with charred black guitar riffs.

Kind of like Deep Purple's heavy rock sludge viewed through through the context of 21st century DIY production, Something Leather have a kinetic, forceful sound.

New single 'Trip To The Sun' is released via We Can Do It Records - a potent platform for female-identifying artists - and it features from their new EP ‘Midnight Reverie’, out on April 17th.

A wild ride into frenzied sonics, the track is Something Leather doing what they do best - causing utter chaos and sending the needle racing into the red.

The band comment...

“The song is a sarcastic take on the Fall of Icarus: it deals with our constant desire to escape from a deadly routine and the fear that pushing too far might consume you. It has a frenetic pace, Western B-movie shootout feel and layers of post-punk and psychedelia on top.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.