Someone Shares Addictive New Single 'I Can't Remember How To Talk To You'

Dutch songwriter Someone has shared her colour-laden, completely addictive new single 'I Can't Remember How To Talk To You'.

The artist made a bold start to the year, unveiling her ambitious Augmented Reality exhibition at Eurosonic festival in her native Netherlands.

New EP 'Orbit' is incoming, with the songwriter - real name Tessa Rose Jackson - applying vivid, flouro-soaked tones to her psych-pop sound.

The final single from the EP is her bold new single 'I Can't Remember How To Talk To You', an ultra-catchy, extra-dimensional gem.

Mature while retaining her endearing innocence, it's a coy, bubbling return, blessed with an addictive chorus.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bibian Bingen

