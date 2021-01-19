Someone Paid $100,000 For Phoebe Bridgers Smashed Guitar

An anonymous bidder paid over $100,000 for Phoebe Bridgers smashed up guitar.

The Danelectro guitar was smashed during her Saturday Night Live performance, in which Phoebe bashed it over a fake monitor .

The move was done with the full blessing of Danelectro, who assured her it was "hard to break".

Causing a somewhat bizarre culture war discourse online, Phoebe then decided to sell the guitar at auction.

All funds raised went to GLAAD, with Variety revealing that the final bid came in at over $100,000.

Anthony Ramos, supervising producer of the GLAAD Media Awards, said: “I know she has a loyal fan base. Saturday night when I went to bed, it was around $18,000, and I was like, ‘That’s a great number!’ I was kind of hoping we would get to 25. Then I woke up and it was 40, then 50, then 80, and finally over 100.”

“I’m so thankful someone wanted to support our work and wanted that guitar so badly.”

Re-visit that fateful performance below.

