Someone Has Stole Sports Team's Equipment

Sports Team suffered a cruel burglary over the weekend.

The band are on the road right now, racing from venue to venue as they match headline dates against festival commitments.

Sadly, someone managed to gain access to their van yesterday - October 12th - and stole the group's equipment.

Guitars, pedals, amps - it seems Sports Team's set up was virtually cleaned out by thieves.

This prick and his mate have just robbed all our guitars, pedals and keys out the back of the van. If someone sees anyone selling 8 guitars by the millennium dome give us a shout. Not sure what's happening with Neighbourhood today, will try to find a way to play. pic.twitter.com/VQrIifImai — Sports Team (@SportsTeam_) October 12, 2019

The band reported it to the police, who are now working on tracing the vehicle in the picture. The incident placed their set at Neighbourhood Festival under threat, but Sports Team battled on, playing a backs-against-the-wall set in Manchester.

No updates from police yet, but fingers crossed. Huge love to all who offered instruments, advice and vigilante justice.



Thanks also to everyone at the O2 Arena and Manchester last night.



Jamie Macmillan pic.twitter.com/KTiQozUmX5 — Sports Team (@SportsTeam_) October 13, 2019

