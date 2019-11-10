Someone Has Stole Sports Team's Equipment

Sports Team suffered a cruel burglary over the weekend.

The band are on the road right now, racing from venue to venue as they match headline dates against festival commitments.

Sadly, someone managed to gain access to their van yesterday - October 12th - and stole the group's equipment.

Guitars, pedals, amps - it seems Sports Team's set up was virtually cleaned out by thieves.

The band reported it to the police, who are now working on tracing the vehicle in the picture. The incident placed their set at Neighbourhood Festival under threat, but Sports Team battled on, playing a backs-against-the-wall set in Manchester.

