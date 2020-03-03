Someone Created A Record Shop For Mice In Sweden

A new record shop for mice has opened in Sweden.

The shop is called Ricotta Records, a miniature vinyl emporium aimed as mice with deep pockets and a thirst for new release.

Popping up at the corner of Nygatan Street in Lund, it's the work of Swedish artist collective Anonymouse.

Part of a string of mice-themed outlets, Ricotta Records hosts tiny vinyl releases from the likes of Destiny’s Cheese, Bruce Spenwood, and Winnimere Houston.

Alongside this, the shop also has a selection of miniature sized posters and instruments - such as an adorable tiny banjo.

Check out a photo up top and stay in touch with Anonymouse HERE.

