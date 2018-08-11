Somedays Deliver A 'Knockout' New Single

London based risers Somedays just wanna have fun.

It's why you form a band, really, isn't it? To experience something new, something different, something exciting with some of your closest friends.

Playing some red-hot live shows the band have found time to lock themselves away in the studio, working on something fresh.

New single 'Knockout' is the result. A radio-friendly surf-rock wig-out, it's the sound of The Strokes heading to the beach, or The Stooges indulging their pop fantasies.

“The hardest part of recording this song was getting the mistakes to be just right” says rhythm guitarist Eugenio, 'Gege' to his bandmates. “We had to go against our own sense of timing to get that swaying jump that you hear right from the first chord - we had to record the part over and over till it felt just, well, wrong.”

Compact and cute, 'Knockout' is a radiating singalong beast - tune in now.

Catch Somedays at London's 93 Feet East on November 15th.

