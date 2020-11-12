Somebody's Child Shares Touching Single 'Lost'

Irish indie pop newcomer Somebody's Child has shared his touching new single 'Lost'.

Tipped to break out in 2021, the Irish songwriter is currently prepping his hotly anticipated new EP.

Slated for a Spring release, new single 'Lost' leads the way and it's a noble piece of indie songcraft with a heart of gold.

Fulsome in its emotion, 'Lost' is worth slotting alongside Tom Grennan, while Somebody's Child has developed a voice of his own.

The video features a dip in the Irish sea - perhaps a tad chilly in this weather...

Tune in now.

