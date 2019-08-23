Somebody's Child Share Bold New Single 'Distance'

Jo Malone Announce Poppy & Barley Cologne Intense
Live landscape...
Live landscape...
Jump to navigation
Irish songwriter Somebody's Child is only a few releases into his career, yet each new single feels expertly timed.
Working patiently, astutely, each single is a mini mission statement, a chance for this voice to broaden its scope and deepen its meaning.
New single 'Distance' is out now, with its caustic, louche riff aligned to a bolshy, full band arrangement.
As ever there are such enormously personal traits to the songwriting, with Somebody's Child unafraid to touch on introspection.
Matching this inward gaze against a taut, powerful approach, 'Distance' adds another distinct element to this Irish artist's work.
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: Jim Fuller