Somebody's Child Share Bold New Single 'Distance'

Irish songwriter Somebody's Child is only a few releases into his career, yet each new single feels expertly timed.

Working patiently, astutely, each single is a mini mission statement, a chance for this voice to broaden its scope and deepen its meaning.

New single 'Distance' is out now, with its caustic, louche riff aligned to a bolshy, full band arrangement.

As ever there are such enormously personal traits to the songwriting, with Somebody's Child unafraid to touch on introspection.

Matching this inward gaze against a taut, powerful approach, 'Distance' adds another distinct element to this Irish artist's work.

Tune in now.

