Solstis Share New EP 'As The Sun Hits'

Seattle production duo Solstis have shared their new EP 'As The Sun Hits'.

Fusing their love of bass-led electronics with a thirst for the heavenly harmonies of shoegaze, theirs is a warm sound, a fulsome, broad sound.

'As The Sun Hits' finds Solstis moving into fresh climes, with their vivid, fluid sense of creativity carrying a potent sense of escapism.

'Lost' is the perfect opening statement, it's immersive appeal teasing out renewed nuance; 'About You' builds on this, a song tainted by longing.

'Miss You' finds the pair further spreading their wings, before the EP is brought to a close with the beatific 'Horizon'.

An intriguing package, 'As The Sun Hits' is part of a broader series that will take Solstis closer to their goals.

The duo explain...

"'As The Sun Hits' is a three-part EP series highlighting our new sound. Influenced by 90s shoegaze and melodic bass, we wanted to use this project to transition away from an animated aesthetic portrayed by mechanic future bass to a more organic, wholesome instrumental focused appeal."

"The new aesthetic is highlighted by warm colours, everyday scenery and pixelation to bring the listener a sense of escape and clarify within the daily situations they constantly experience."

Tune in now.

'As The Sun Hits' is out now - order it HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.