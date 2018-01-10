Solomon Grey Introduce The Tape Machine Sessions

Solomon Grey are a hive of creativity.

The London duo launched their debut album earlier in the year, and followed this with a full EP of collaborations.

Not content to rest there, Solomon Grey have now pushed into a fresh project, launching the Tape Machine Sessions.

Essentially one take shoots done at their studio, these rough hewn recordings have a certain intimacy, a certain emotive quality that can't be faked.

'Gaslight' leads the way, with some DIY visuals, and we're delighted to be able to showcase the video a few weeks before the pair's latest UK tour.

Solomon Grey explain: “We have never done a video on our own before so we thought why not. With the help of some of the wider SG family we got together and did this one take piece at our studio. It’s rough round the edges but made with love,. We like the idea of other composers we know bringing their own tapes and trying to do a one take shot playing along to it. Who knows, maybe it’s the start of something? The Tape Machine Sessions...”

Catch Solomon Grey at the following shows:

October

25 London Union Chapel

26 Manchester Anthony Burgess Foundation

27 Glasgow Centre for Contemporary Arts

November

1 Dublin Grand Social

