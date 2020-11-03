Solo 45 Found Guilty Of Raping Four Women

Solo 45 has been found guilty of raping four women.

The grime artist was arrested last year, after one of the women told a friend about her ordeal.

The rapper's mobile phone and laptop were seized, and despite denying the allegations he was put on trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Real name Andy Anokye, he was found guilty of 30 charges following the finish of the trial, including 21 rapes, five counts of false imprisonment, two counts of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Jill MacNamara, of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: "We were able to prove that Anokye was a violent, controlling narcissist and bully who took pleasure in inflicting pain and suffering upon his victims."

"He filmed many of his attacks on his mobile phone, and this footage, along with the brave testimony of his victims, created a compelling case against him. He claimed sexual activity with these women was consensual role-play and pointed to the fact that some of the women stayed in a relationship with him after the assaults."

"However, the CPS was able to prove none of these women had consented to the sexual activity or the violence and threats made against them. The fear he elicited must have made it obvious they did not consent."

Solo 45 was a member of Boy Better Know - he also recorded with Stormzy, and his track 'Feed 'Em To The Lions' was recorded as part of a mash up by Craig David.

(via BBC )

