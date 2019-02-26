Solange Teases New Album, Might Be Called 'When I Get Home'

Solange could be set to release new material in just a few hours.

The singer spoke to T Magazine last year, and promised something new by the end of 2018.

The project has yet to materialise, but with Black History Month drawing to a close Solange has re-ignited her socials.

A series of teasers have emerged, while Pitchfork points out that the smart URL used by streaming services reveals the title 'When I Get Home'.

Given that Solange has also shared a hotline at 281-330-8004, the phone number that once also belonged to Houston rapper Mike Jones, could there be a Houston theme on the new record?

It's likely to drop at Midnight, so keep 'em peeled...

Here's the tracklisting in full:

1 Things I Imagined

2 5 McGregor (Interlude)

3 Down With The Clique

4 Way To The Show

5 Can I Hold The Mic (Interlude)

6 Stay Flo

7 Dreams

8 Nothing Without Intention (Interlude)

9 Almeda

10 Time (Is)

11 My Skin My Logo

12 We Deal With The Freak’n (Intermission)

13 Jerrod

14 Binz

15 Beltway

16 Exit Scott (Interlude)

17 Sound Of Rain

18 Not Screwed! (Interlude)

19 I’m A Witness

