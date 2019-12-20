Solange, Frank Ocean Collaborator John Carroll Kirby Announces New LP

Solange and Frank Ocean collaborator John Carroll Kirby will release new album 'My Garden' later this year.

The Los Angeles native is a sought after figure in the city's music scene, working extensively with the likes of Frank Ocean and Moses Sumney.

Kirby contributed throughout the creative process on Solange's album 'When I Get Home', raising his profile to new levels.

Signing with Stones Throw, the composer's album 'My Garden' lands on April 24th, and it's a full representation of his aesthetic tastes and spiritual beliefs.

New single 'Blueberry Beads' is out now, and it's spacious synthetic arrangement carries a heavenly weight, while the rugged beat is reminiscent of David Axelrod.

"The song starts the album off upbeat, drawing inspiration from Japanese computer jazzer Yoshio Suzuk," he explains.

"I'm trying to find the depth in being playful, the humanity in technology. I recorded the piano with iPhone voice memos and the flutes are samples instead of a real player. Imagine late 60's Herbie Hancock played by Sophia, the humanoid AI."

Tune in now.

'My Garden' is out on April 24th.

Photo Credit: Eddie Chacon

