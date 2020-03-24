Soko Shares New Song 'Are You A Magician?'

French singer-songwriter Soko has shared a new single ‘Are You A Magician’ with an accompanying eccentric music video.

The visual sees Soko magically bringing a stuffed animal to life to explore a picture-perfect life with her new companion only to have her latest and greatest creation abandon her.

For Soko, her character was to fulfil an arcane fantasy. “The goal for me was to be a like a Victorian goth sailor moon princess who listens to Kate Bush a little too much,” she explains.

Similarly, the single itself takes an equally mysterious tone as it lyrically confronts the harsh realities of life and the pains of relationships. During whimsical verses, the artist ponders, singing: “You can sweet talk me / You can make me slowly forget myself / But now I'm crying out to the music you make.”

It’s a single that’s eerily self-aware. After a five-year wait, the artist’s will be releasing her first full-length record since 2015, titled 'Feel Feelings', which is confirmed to be out June 12th. The album with be a 12 track creation that centres around themes of self-love, acceptance and authenticity.

Watch the Gia Coppola directed music video below.

Words: Zoya Raza-Sheikh

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.