Soho Rezanejad's 'Sleepless Solitude' Is A Real Heartbreaker

Soho Rezanejad has shared her beautiful new song 'Sleepless Solitude'.

The New York born Iranian artist returns next month, with new album 'Perform And Surrender' due to be released on December 4th.

A project that interweaves affecting, highly personal songwriting with left-field ideas, the album reaches its climax with 'Sleepless Solitude'.

A song partly inspired by Mariah Carey, it's rooted in that beautiful, glacial vocal from Soho.

It's a real heartbreaker, with Soho commenting: "I wrote this song after spending an entire evening trying to find an acapella version of Mariah Carey's 'My All'. It's the closing title of the album."

Tune in now.

'Perform And Surrender' will be released on December 4th.

Photo Credit: Dalin Waldo

