Soho Rezanejad's Patient, Pensive 'Half The Shore' Is A Real Journey

Soho Rezanejad has never been one to remain still for long.

Continuously creative, the New York born artist is a true multi-hyphenate, a musician, composer, playwright, and more.

Completing 2020 in fine style, Soho has shared plans for an ambitious new album, matching live performances against studio work.

Out on December 4th, 'Perform And Surrender' is built around a series of performances in 2018 and 2019, taking in cities such as Copenhagen, Vienna, Helsingør, Munich, Montreal, Toronto, St. Petersburg, Tromsø and Nantes.

“On the day of performance, I wrote small scores, bits of stage direction, or half-lit phantoms to activate the set. The performances became special to each space, each contributing a fragment to the record’s whole,” she says.

Built into a full album project, it's one rooted in a very deep sense of emotion and grief. "I lost someone very dear to me at the time. All things, especially in the practice of surrendering, resembled a testimony of life and death. The language of nature, especially in its falls and springs, played a substantial role in the album's title and direction."

Constructed into a full length album, Soho Rezanejad matches sparse, guitar-led recitations against her spoken word missives.

'Half The Shore' features on the record, and it opens with beautiful guitar wizardry, so potent and so suggestive, before revealing a hymn-like vocal.

A work of communion with the self, 'Half The Shore' has an intense sense of meditation within its potent artistry.

Photo Credit: Dalin Waldo

