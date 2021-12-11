SOFT LAD Shares Engrossing Single 'Singapore'

SOFT LAD has shared her engrossing new single 'Singapore'.

The project is led by Sophie Galpin, a musician whose experiences in the industry stretch back over a decade.

Currently on tour with Self Esteem, she's also worked with Tom Grennan, The Breeders, James Vincent McMorrow and Jessie Ware, among others.

New single 'Singapore' finds SOFT LAD pursuing her own goals, and it's a neat, concise alt-pop statement.

Sonically lush, it uses these 'luxe sounds as a backdrop for the frayed nerve damage that lingers after a break up.

SOFT LAD comments: “This song describes a break up and that bit initially after where you look back for one last time then take that first step forward as a person on your own in the world.”

“You feel like shit, and your friends tell you that you're going to be fine and although intellectually you can rationalise it, you can't truly feel it for a while until you get the perspective. And intertwined with that feeling of loss, you also have this feeling of relief of at least knowing where you stand and breathing it all out. You suddenly have time and re-realise you can do whatever you want at any given time.”

Olivier Richomme and Sarah Jenny Johnson direct the video, which transforms 'Singapore' in the process.



