Soft Cell Introduce Career-Spanning Box Set

Seminal UK electronic duo Soft Cell have confirmed plans for a full career-spanning box set.

The pair wrote the rulebook on sleazy digital pop, a much-imitated recipe utilised by countless modern pop stars.

Set to play their final show together later this year at London's O2 Arena, Soft Cell have now outlined plans for a mammoth new release.

The 10 Disc CD and DVD box set 'Keychains & Snowstorms: The Soft Cell Story' arrives on September 7th, led by a creepy new video.

Dave Ball has re-worked their song 'Martin' using only the original studio parts, adding something unsettling in the process.

Arriving on Friday the 13th, you can check out 'Martin (Hallowe’en Mix)' below.

