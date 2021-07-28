Soft Cell Announce First New Album In 20 Years

Soft Cell will release new studio album '*Happiness Not Included' next spring.

The new album is the duo's fifth to date, and follows almost 20 years after their previous LP 'Cruelty Without Beauty' back in 2002.

A short teaser has gone online, which finds Marc Almond and Dave Ball dipping into their grab-bag of sleazy synth pop tricks.

Discussing the album, Marc Almond comments: "In this album I wanted to look at us as a society: a place where we have chosen to put profits before people, money before morality and decency, food before the rights of animals, fanaticism before fairness and our own trivial comforts before the unspeakable agonies of others. But in the album there is also a belief that there is a utopia if we can peel back the layers and understand what really matters..."

Comrades at arms Dave Ball adds: "Recorded remotely during a world pandemic. Science fiction stories for the 21st century."

Tracklisting:

1. ‘Happy Happy Happy’

2. ‘Polaroid’

3. ‘Bruises On My Illusions’

4. ‘Purple Zone’

5. ‘Heart Like Chernobyl’

6. ‘Light Sleepers’

7. ‘*Happiness Not Included’

8. ‘Nostalgia Machine’

9. ‘Nighthawks’

10. ‘I’m Not A Friend Of God’

11. ‘Tranquiliser’

12. ‘New Eden’

Finally, catch Soft Cell live at the following shows:

November

10 Glasgow O2 Academy

12 Manchester O2 Apollo

13 Leeds O2 Academy

15 London Hammersmith Apollo

16 London Hammersmith Apollo

