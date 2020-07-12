Sofia Valdés Re-Purposes Gwen Stefani's 'The Sweet Escape'

Sofia Valdés has shared her take on Gwen Stefani's 'The Sweetest Escape'.

The Panama-born riser us making waves, with recent singles 'Handful Of Water' and 'Little Did I Know' stamping out her identity.

Opting for something cute, Sofia has delivered a dreamy take on a song penned by one of her heroines.

Gwen Stefani's 'The Sweetest Escape' is re-tooled, with the neat garage-pop arrangement shot through with some bossa nova inflections.

A nod to her roots, it finds Sofia Valdés tapping into her love of music and displaying her skill as an interpreter.

She comments...

“I decided to record ‘The Sweet Escape’ because I thought it would be fun to take something so different than my style and make it my own. I grew up knowing the song pretty well, since my mom would play it in the car a lot. She would blast the song with the windows down. I would get furious because I was super sensitive to loud sounds and wind would make my hair messy, I wassix. But it’s now such a sweet memory.”

Tune in now.

