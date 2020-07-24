Sofia Kourtesis Announces New EP 'Fresia Magdalena'

Sofia Kourtesis is set to release new EP 'Fresia Magdalena' on March 19th.

The Berlin based Peruvian electronic artist links with Ninja Tune imprint Technicolour for the release, which lands this Spring.

The EP finds the producer gently nudging her sound in a fresh direction, including sampling her own voice for the first time.

Indeed, Sofia's dulcet tones permeate low-key new burner 'La Perla', with its subtle digitalism interwoven around her vocals.

Beautiful in a subtle, Spring-like way, 'La Perla' feels just right for these rare sunny afternoons.

She comments: "Although I’ve sampled my own voice before, this is the first time I’ve really sung on a track. My dream is to develop a live show and I created ‘La Perla’ with that in mind."

"‘La Perla’ is about staring at the sea, It's the first thing I’ll do when I return to Peru. My dad used to say staring at the sea is like meditation, it clears your head. This song is for him. It's hard for me to listen to 'La Perla' as it wrote it during a time I lost my dad to leukaemia. This song is for him, descansa en paz papa..."

Tune in now.

