Sofheso Shares New Compilation 'Archive'

Japanese composer Sofheso is almost constantly working, constantly creating.

Forever inspired, he's built up an imposing catalogue, one littered with intriguing jewels, with fascinating statements.

This is only the tip of the iceberg, though - Sofheso's personal archives are littered with unreleased pieces, with unexplored avenues.

Recently rifling through some 11 hours of recordings, the noise-maker has pieced together his self-explanatory new release 'Archive'.

Pieced penned over the period 2014-2017, it will be released digitally and on double cassette through First Terrace Recordings.

The ideal overview of the sounds and obsessions for Sofheso - real name - Toru Iioka - it's out now , and you can tune in below.

