Sody Combines With Cavetown To Ask: 'Is Your Bedroom Ceiling Bored?'

Sody came of age on the internet.

Making her mistakes in public, the American artist first began sharing music online as a teenager - uncertain at first, but constantly eager to find some form of expression.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Cavetown was making the same journey. Two artists with distinct sounds and identities, they've risen to become the cutting edge of pop's new underground.

New single 'Is Your Bedroom Ceiling Bored?' finds Sody reaching out to her UK counterpart, and it's a divine collaboration.

Beautifully opaque production utilises spartan elements in a transfixing, and oh-so-suggestion way, while the half-whispered vocals carry a melodic intensity.

It's a song about overthinking, about those long nights when you're drawn into your own mind, trying to find the answers.

““Is Your Bedroom Ceiling Bored?” is for my fellow overthinkers,” she explains. “It’s when you’re staring at your ceiling at 4am looking for answers and wondering what someone is thinking. It’s when you write paragraphs to someone over text but then delete it and respond ‘I’m okay’. I imagine so many of us are experiencing this in isolation which unites us all!”

Tune in now.

