Soccer Mommy Shares Seven Minute Wonder 'yellow is the color of her eyes'

Soccer Mommy has shared her languid, emotional, expressive new single 'yellow is the color of her eyes'.

The songwriter - real name Sophie Allison - returned with new song 'lucy' earlier in the year, her first new release since acclaimed 2018 debut LP 'Clean'.

New song 'yellow is the color of her eyes' is now online, and it's a wonderful piece of work that expands out past the seven minute mark.

At points glacial, at others discordant, it boasts a daring arrangement which features Mary Lattimore on harp.

The song is augmented by a full short film directed by Alex Ross Perry, known for his work on Her Smell.

He comments...

“The challenge of creating a seven-minute piece was daunting and irresistible in equal measure. Having just completed a film for which the colour-coded design of it's various acts was of the utmost importance, Sophie's idea of collaborating on a short-form film to compliment her similarly-conceived new music was irresistible."

“Running with her idea of locations evoking where she wrote this song, the concept couldn't have announced itself more boldly. To that, I shared images from Breaking the Waves and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. It wasn't until we got the footage back that I realised a dash of first-scene-of-Inception had snuck in there, as well."

Tune in now.

Catch Soccer Mommy at the following shows:

June

16 Brighton Concorde 2

18 London Electric Ballroom

19 Bristol Trinity

20 Birmingham The Castle & Falcon

22 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

23 Glasgow Stereo

26 Manchester Gorilla

Photo Credit: Brian Ziff

