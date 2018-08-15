Soccer Mommy Shares Bruce Springsteen Cover

Soccer Mommy has shared a beautiful cover of Bruce Springsteen's 'I'm On Fire'.

Nashville's Sophie Allison released new album 'Clean' earlier in the year, a deeply affecting collection of gossamer indie songwriting.

New single 'Henry' finds Soccer Mommy re-working a song from her early 'For Young Hearts' collection, and it boasts a Springsteen cover on the flip.

'I'm On Fire' is stripped down and pared back, little more than twinkling guitar and Sophie Allison's heart-rending voice.

“I wanted to make a version of ‘I’m On Fire’ that connected with the sadness of the song,” explains Allison. “I think that doing a more stripped down version allowed me to make something that feels emotionally raw.”

A gorgeous piece of music, you can tune in below.

