Soccer Mommy Launches New Singles Series

Soccer Mommy has launched a new singles series.

The songwriter - Sophie Allison - released her wonderful album 'Color Theory' last year, and she intends to use her time in lockdown creatively.

The new project features a flurry of collaborations - MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Beabadoobee and Beach Bunny are mentioned - with all proceeds going to COVID-19 charities.

Run through Bandcamp, it opens with this neat Jay Som partnership, with the pair opting to swap cover versions.

“I had an extremely fun time recording the ‘lucy’ cover,” says Jay Som. “Sophie has such a special way of entwining catchy melodies and sometimes dark chord progressions. I feel very lucky to be a part of this comp!”

For her part, Soccer Mommy comments:

“I’m super excited to kick things off with this Jay Som collab because Melina really made such an awesome new version of ‘lucy’. I have also always loved her song ‘I Think You’re Alright,’ so it was great to get a chance to cover it. It has such a sweet tenderness to it that just makes you feel warm inside.”

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://sopharela.bandcamp.com/album/soccer-mommy-friends-singles-series" href="http://sopharela.bandcamp.com/album/soccer-mommy-friends-singles-series">Soccer Mommy &amp; Friends Singles Series by soccer mommy</a>

