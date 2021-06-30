SoCal Pop Riser Claire Rosinkranz Shares 'Boy In A Billion'

Gen Z rising force Claire Rosinkranz returns with 'Boy In A Billion'.
It's the title track of her incoming EP, with the full project slated to land on July 9th.
Following singles such as her all-out bop 'Frankenstein', the title track is now online and it underlines her alt-pop prowess.
The bass echo resonates amid her finger-snaps, the sultry percussive impact leading into a clever, interlocking lyric.
Dynamic and tongue-in-cheek, Claire Rosinkranz switches it up as the song progresses, never letting 'Boy In A Billion' settle.
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: Phoebe Neily
- - -