SoCal Pop Riser Claire Rosinkranz Shares 'Boy In A Billion'

Gen Z rising force Claire Rosinkranz returns with 'Boy In A Billion'.

It's the title track of her incoming EP, with the full project slated to land on July 9th.

Following singles such as her all-out bop 'Frankenstein', the title track is now online and it underlines her alt-pop prowess.

The bass echo resonates amid her finger-snaps, the sultry percussive impact leading into a clever, interlocking lyric.

Dynamic and tongue-in-cheek, Claire Rosinkranz switches it up as the song progresses, never letting 'Boy In A Billion' settle.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Phoebe Neily

- - -