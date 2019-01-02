SOAK Shares New Charmer 'Valentine Shmalentine'

SOAK has shared new charmer 'Valentine Shmalentine' - tune in now.

The Derry artist's soaring debut was a document of precocious youth, and she's taken time out to find renewed focus before her next step.

Second album 'Grim Town' arrives on April 26th, and it's shaping up to be a work of real depth, while maintaining the melodic flair of her debut.

New track 'Valentine Shmalentine' pours scorn on the pressures of performative love, the co-opting of the season of romance by big business.

It's also a neat ear-worm melody, while you get the feeling that SOAK indulges in February 14th with more gusto than she'd like, declaring the song to be “the result of both giving into hallmark and being a dramatic bitch.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.