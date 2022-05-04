SOAK Shakes Out Of A Slump With 'purgatory'

SOAK has shared their new single 'purgatory'.

The Mercury nominated songwriter's new album 'If I Never Know You Like This Again' finds the Northern Irish artist embracing new ideas, overhauling their sound.

Yet that impish curiosity remains unbound; new single 'purgatory' for example, deals with that very modern slump, a kind of general dissatisfaction with the world.

It's all communicated in such a bracing, open, and melodic way, however, that you scarcely register the ennui at all, as your swept up by SOAK's fondness for melody.

SOAK explains...

'purgatory' is about the weight of time and the perpetual fear of reaching the end of your life, unsatisfied with how you’d spent it. The song came out of a slump phase, I wasn’t really a fan of myself and honestly just felt rather lost. In ways that felt like it’s own purgatory. I was trying to figure out how to make myself feel better, become a ‘better version’ of myself.

So I guess whilst this song is about panic, it’s equally about the pursuit of change.

Check out the playful video below.

'If I Never Know You Like This Again' will be released on May 20th.

Photo Credit: Sam Hiscox

- - -